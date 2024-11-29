Egypt/Nigeria: Enyimba Crash in First Group Match Against Egypt's Al Masry

Enyimba got off to a losing start in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they fell 2-0 at Al Masry of Egypt on Wednesday evening.

Mahmoud Hamada fired a brace for the home team at the Suez Canal Stadium in Port Said.

He opened scoring after just five minutes, before he grabbed his double on 74 minutes.

Goalkeeper Ani Ozoemena pulled off several top saves in the second half to ensure Enyimba avoided a bigger losing margin.

The Aba Elephant will next welcome holders Zamalek also of Egypt on December 8.

Elsewhere yesterday, Algerian side CS Constantine pulled off a late upset against hosts CS Sfaxien of Tunisia with Brahim Dib scoring the decisive goal in the 81st minute.

The forward's clinical finish, following Mohamed Benchaira's through ball, silenced the home crowd at the Stade Olympique Hammadi-Agrebi.

Despite their dominance in possession, Sfaxien failed to convert their chances, with Hazem Haj Hassen missing a crucial header in the dying minutes.

Earlier in the day, Simba SC from Tanzania edged Angola's Bravos do Maquis 1-0 in Dar es Salaam. Jean Ahoua's penalty in the 27th minute was enough to secure three points for the Tanzanian giants.