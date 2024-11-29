Nigeria: Fubara Begins Payment of N85,000 Minimum Wage to Rivers Workers

Port Harcourt — Workers in the Rivers State government civil service yesterday commended the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara for implementing the N85,000 minimum wage he promised.

On announcement of the new minimum wage for the workers, Fubara had assured that implementation will commence from November salary.

President Bola Tinubu in July this year approved N70,000 minimum wage nationally, following pressures by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as a way to tackle the current economic challenges in the country.

Considering the impact of the civil servants in Rivers State, Fubara announced N85,000 as the new minimum wage for the state workers with assurance that the state will pay it through its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Fubara who also disclosed that the state had not focused on borrowing funds for the ongoing developmental strides in the state, had announced an increase of the State IGR from N11 billion by the previous administration to N27 billion under his administration.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Nigeria Civil service Union, Rivers State chapter, Chukwuma Osunna, has confirmed the payment of the new salary structure in an interview.

He said: "The governor has fulfilled his promise. As at today , November 27, 2024, I can confirm that he has paid the N85,000 new minimum page to workers and the workers are happy.

"We met under the joint council, sat with the Head of Service, saw the salary chart and confirmed that the N85,000 is well calculated and implemented in the November salary of workers, so, payment started today and by tomorrow, other banks will start to pay too."