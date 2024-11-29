Africa: Nigeria, Botswana Book Places At 2025 Africa Regional T20 Cricket WCQ Final

With one match to spare host Nigeria and Botswana went four games unbeaten to secure the top two spots at the ongoing International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup Sub-regional Africa Qualifier C in Abuja.

The two teams now join Tanzania, Malawi (from Qualifier A), Zimbabwe, Kenya (from Qualifier B), and the two African representatives at the last T20 World Cup; Namibia and Uganda, who are drawn bye to the regional finals.

Despite the two spots already decided, the closing event will still see all the six countries dueling on the closing day of the Sub-regional final.

The Patriots of Sierra Leone (as the Sierra Leonean side is called) will be hoping to redeem themselves against Eswatini after losing to Botswana and Nigeria in earlier fixtures.

Also, Ivory Coast men's team will be hoping to deliver their best performance against St. Helena, to taper the heavy losses that their maiden international appearance has earned them so far.

The biggest game, however, is the afternoon clash between Nigeria and Botswana, where the winner would lift the tournament trophy.

Coach Stephen Tikolo, Nigeria's men's national coach and high-performance manager is confident Yellow-Greens have all it takes to finish strong at the event.

"We have been consistent on so many fronts and I believe the boys are motivated to finish the event on a high. We have had support from the board and the fans here that have come to cheer the team. It has been a huge morale booster for us," he noted.

Nigeria's match with Sierra Leone on Wednesday was the 'West African Derby' that ushered in hostilities on Match-day 4 at the event.

The Lansana Lamin-led Sierra Leonean side needed a win to stay in the hunt for qualification berth, but the race crumbled in their faces.

The highly technical Nigerian side didn't give them any room to breathe. They won the toss and opted to field. The Patriots struggled to tame the Nigerian batters with openers Sulaimon Runsewe 28 off 26 and Selim Salau 31 off 28 accelerating the pace early on for the Yellow-Greens of Nigeria.

The Patriots tried to bite but it wasn't deep enough to hurt. It was George Ngegba with the better economy on the day with 5.25 conceding 21 runs in his four-over spell alongside Abass Gbla 2/14 in two overs, who limited the hosts to 141/6 in their allotted overs. Nigeria beat Sierra Leone with 29 run.

Botswana also made a light walk of St Helena, beating them by 9 wickets, with Karabo Motlhanka putting 52 runs on board (from the 79-run chase) and taking three wickets to be the standout player.

Ivory coast however, despite their fourth loss recorded their highest run in a game against Eswatini (41). It took Eswatini only 2 wicket in 3.1 over to wrap up the win against the Ivorians.

The ICC T20 Men's T20 World Cup Sub-regional Africa World Cup Qualifier C started on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024, and will wrap up today, Thursday, November 28th, at the twin ovals of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.