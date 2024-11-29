Nigeria: Code of Conduct Bureau Seeks Public-Private Partnership to Fight Corruption

Abuja — The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has called for a public-private partnership (PPP) strategy to fight corruption in the country.

The Chairman of CCB, Dr. Abdullahi Bello, made the call yesterday, in Abuja at the maiden graduation ceremony of Behavioral Insights Network, Transparency and Accountability (BINTA) project organised by the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) and funded by MacArthur Foundation

Bello said he was excited about the partnership between the CCB and private partners in the fight against corruption.

"The event marks a significant milestone not only for the BINTA fellows but for the fight against corruption and promotion of ethical practice in both public and private sector of our great nation," he said.

The Executive Director, PIC, Dr. Osasuyi Dirisu, in her welcome address explained that the BINTA fellowship was designed to strengthen the capacity of anti-corruption change makers to leverage behavioural insights to disrupt the socially normative status of corruption in Nigeria.

"You don't have to be perfect, you will keep improving and pushing through. But the insights are useful in ensuring that we're driving a community, a large ecosystem of people who can really do very valuable work when it comes to issues relating to anti-corruption. But just to give a brief overview of how we got here, this project is called Harnessing Behavioural Insights to Counter Corruption," she said.

A BINTA Fellow, Dr. Victor Ajieroh, while sharing his experience said the fellowship had empowered him with innovative skills to contribute to addressing corruption, skills to effectively understand the courses, design intervention tests, implement them and scale them.