Nigeria: NPFL - Remo Stars Win 'Western Derby' Against Shooting, Return to Top

For the third consecutive season, Remo Stars maintained perfect result against Shooting Stars of Ibadan with a 2-0 win at their Ikenne stadium in one of the Match-day 14 fixtures of the NPFL played yesterday.

The win moves the Kunle Soname lads back to the top of the log. They are on same 26 points with Rivers United who were held 1-1 away at Sunshine Stars.

A goal in each half assured Remo Stars' return to winning ways after three winless matches including a loss at Katsina United last weekend.

Former Shooting Stars striker, Sikiru Alimi, converted a penalty deep into the stoppage time of first half for Remo Stars. The Oluyole Warriors were unfortunate to play a man down following a red card given to Taiye Muritala few minutes before the opening goal.

Both teams put up decent performances in the opening stages of the return from break but it was obvious that the one man less was putting Shooting Stars game plans in disarray.

However,Olamilekan Adedayo returned to scoring form with the second goal for Remo in the 67th minute to put the match beyond the reach of the visitors from Ibadan.

In Ijebu Ode, former champions, Rivers United, were unfortunate not to have secured the maximum points against hosts, Sunshine Stars at the Dipo Dina Stadium. The defeat leaves Rivers United trailing Remo on the log.

The visitors shot to the lead in the third minute with the goal by Timothy Zachariah but Sunshine equalised in the 61st minute and retained the 14th position with 17 points.

In Enugu, defending champions, Rangers International compounded the woes of Lobi Stars with a 3-0 win at the Cathedral.

Goals from Frank Uwumiro, Igboke and Onyebuchi Ifeanyi assured maximum points for Rangers in the first half at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium roared to life.

While in Lagos, Ikorodu City continue their good runs with another 2-0 win against El Kanemi at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

After a goalless first half, Shola Adelani puts the hosts in front in the 62nd minute while Ayomide Cole doubled the lead in the 77th minute. The win pushed the Oga Boys into fifth position on 21 points while El Kanemi retained their fourth spot on the log.

In Ilorin, Kwara United ended Heartland of Owerri's winning streak with a lone goal win while Nasarawa United snatched a 2-1 victory against Bendel Insurance in Lafia.

RESULTS

NPFL

Abia War 2-0 Katsina Utd

Akwa Utd 0-0 Plateau Utd

Bayelsa 4-1 Tornadoes

Rangers 3-0 Lobi Stars

Ikorodu City 2-0 El Kanemi

Kwara Utd 1-0 Heartland

Nasarawa 2-1 Insurance

Remo Stars 2-0 Shooting

Sunshine 1-1 Rivers Utd

CAF Confederation Cup

Al Masry 2-0 Enyimba

Simba 1-0Bravos Maquis

CS Sfaxien 0-1 Constantine

Champions League

C'Zvezda 5-1 Stuttgart

Sturm Graz 1-0 Girona

AS Monaco - Benfica

Aston Villa - Juventus

Bologna - Lille

Celtic - Club Brugge

Di'Zagreb - Dortmund

Liverpool - Real Madrid

PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar