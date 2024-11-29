Liberia Strongman Federation to Host Holiday Strongwoman Fitness Exhibition & Honoring Festival

Monrovia, Liberia — The Liberia Strongman & Fitness Federation, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth & Sports, has announced plans to host the Holiday Liberia Strongman/Strongwoman Fitness Exhibition & Honoring Festival.

According to the federation, the planned events are scheduled for December 21, 2024, at 10:00 am at the SKD Sports Complex.

A release Issued on Wednesday November 27, disclosed that event Highlights will include, Strongman/Strongwoman Exhibition, Fitness Club Exhibition, Karate Showcase.

Also, there will be an honoring ceremony, recognizing local Liberian owned community gyms for outstanding contributions and the Lifetime Achievement Awards for individuals promoting health & wellness

The release stated that the objective of the day-long event is to promote fitness and wellness in Liberia, showcase local talents, foster community engagement and recognize outstanding contributions to the fitness industry in Liberia.

Participants of the event will come from local gyms and fitness centers or clubs in the country that have been encouraged to complete their registration on or before December free of charge.

About Liberia Strongman & Fitness Federation

The Liberia Strongman & Fitness Federation aims to develop and promote strength sports, fitness and wellness in Liberia.

About Ministry of Youth & Sports

The Ministry of Youth & Sports promotes youth development, sports and recreation in Liberia.

Honorees

1. Ayouba Bayour- Former Liberia Strongman Athlete, Liberia Immigration Officer and Fitness Enthusiasts that promotes a healthy Liberia

2. Alexander "Russian" Johnson - Owner of Russian Keep Fit Community Gym in Paynesville, Joebar, Award winning Group Fitness Trainer

3. Junior "Russian" Pewee- President of Liberia Martial Arts Federation, Former Liberia Olympian

4. Emmanuel Payne: Certified Master Fitness Trainer, Owner of Satiator Fitness Club