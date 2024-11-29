Liberia: UN Peacebuilding Commission Chair Urges Liberians to Transform Sustained Peace Into Economic Development

Monrovia — The United Nations Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission's Liberia Configuration, Mrs. Nicola Clase, has called on Liberians, both at home and abroad, to maintain the country's sustained peace and translate it into economic development.

Speaking at the Kofi Annan Conference Hall at One UN House in Monrovia, Mrs. Clase highlighted the resilience of Liberians, particularly young people, who are determined to build on the peace the country has enjoyed for decades. She noted that her engagements with youth and rural communities revealed a strong commitment to fostering development and supporting one another despite the scars of 14 years of civil unrest.

"The Peacebuilding Commission team has been impressed by the determination and wisdom shared by rural communities. A vast majority of young people are eager to become productive members of society, demonstrating their dedication to sustaining peace and driving economic growth," Mrs. Clase stated.

She emphasized the critical link between peacebuilding and development, urging stakeholders to focus on setting Liberia on a path to long-term stability and prosperity. She commended the success of the 2023 elections as a testament to the country's commitment to peace, attributing this achievement to the collaborative efforts of the Liberian people.

Since 2007, the UN Peacebuilding Fund has provided over $100 million to support Liberia's peacebuilding priorities, including strengthening government institutions at both national and local levels. Mrs. Clase stressed the importance of continued investment in education for children, youth, and adults, noting that education is essential for fostering sustainable development.

She also praised Liberian women for their pivotal role in ending the civil war and championing peace in their communities. "Women have been instrumental in setting Liberia on a path to sustainable peace and development. Their efforts should inspire increased opportunities for political and economic participation, protection from sexual and gender-based violence, and better access to services," she said.

Mrs. Clase called on public officials, civil society organizations, and religious leaders to work together to address these priorities, emphasizing the need to create inclusive opportunities for all Liberians.

The Peacebuilding Commission's Liberia Configuration was established to support the country's transition from civil war to a stable and prosperous society. Mrs. Clase reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to accompanying Liberia on this journey and supporting efforts to sustain peace and development.