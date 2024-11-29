Africa: Liberia Ranks As Most Unsafe Country in Africa Due to Political Corruption, Limited Access to Public Services

Monrovia — The Gallup 2024 Global Report Law and Order Index has identified Liberia as the most unsafe country in Africa for the second consecutive year, citing significant issues such as rampant political corruption and limited access to essential public services as primary factors contributing to this alarming status.

The Law and Order Index is based on public perceptions of safety, gathered from a survey of approximately 146,000 individuals across 140 countries Participants were asked to assess their feelings of personal safety, their confidence in local police forces, and their experiences with incidents of assault and theft.

In this year's rankings, Liberia scored 50, placing it at the bottom of the safety index on the African continent. Sierra Leone follows in second place with a score of 57.

Other countries listed among the least secure include South Africa and the DR Congo, both scoring 58, while Gambia scored 59. Chad and Botswana both had scores of 60, with Uganda, Gabon, and Eswatini all scoring 62.

This data indicates that Sub-Saharan Africa faces significant challenges, with 51% of individuals feeling unsafe, while the next highest region--Latin America and the Caribbean--reported 47%

On a global scale, 5% people report having been victims of violent crime in the past two years, highlighting the looming threat of violence that affects millions worldwide. In the context of Africa, various factors such as political instability, ongoing armed conflicts, economic disparities, and a weakened rule of law significantly challenge individual and community safety.

Specifically, in Liberia, the reputation for being the most dangerous country on the continent is exacerbated by deep-rooted political corruption and scant public services. There is a prevalent low level of public trust in security institutions, which compounds the problem.

The Gallup 2024 Report shows that nearly 45% of Liberians reported having money or property stolen within the past year, and a staggering 28% claimed to have been victims of assault--figures that position Liberia as having the highest assault rate globally. Conversely, only *30% of respondents expressed feeling safe walking alone at night, marking one of the lowest rates worldwide.

Key indicators affecting law and order in Liberia mostly stem from corruption and negligence within law enforcement agencies.

Many citizens assert that the pervasive corruption leads police officers to demand bribes, neglect calls for assistance, or exhibit apathy towards responding to crime, all of which emboldens criminal elements.

This environment fosters public frustration, often compelling citizens to resort to mob justice, thereby escalating violence and chaos.

The prevalence of petty crime, particularly during nighttime hours, remains a pressing issue. The inadequate police response to such incidents further exacerbates the sense of insecurity among residents.

The report notably highlights that when victims are not adequately protected--sometimes facing harm or even death--this reveals severe deficiencies in law enforcement practices.

The report states, "Liberia posted the lowest score on the index for the second straight year, mostly attributed to the high percentage of residents who have been victims of crime and their low sense of security."

Additionally, widespread public distrust of law enforcement leads many victims to hesitate in reporting crimes. Fear of inadequate police effectiveness or potential reprisals from perpetrators only intensifies this cycle of insecurity, leaving communities in peril.