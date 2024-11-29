Liberia: VP Koung Distances Himself From Mdr After Party Congratulated Rep. Richard Koon On Controversial Speaker Election

Monrovia, Liberia — Vice President Jeremiah Koung has publicly clarified that he is a full-fledged member of the ruling Unity Party, following rumors suggesting he remains affiliated with the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR). The clarification, which came during a regular session of the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, dispels ongoing speculation about his political allegiance.

Koung, who was elected as the running mate to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in the 2023 elections, confirmed that he officially joined the Unity Party prior to his selection as Vice Presidential candidate. The clarification follows reports that Koung had been the Political Leader of the MDR before his selection, sparking concerns about his political loyalty.

According to the Unity Party's constitution, any individual chosen as Vice Presidential candidate by the party's standard bearer must become a member of the party before being officially named. Koung confirmed that he met this requirement before the public announcement of his candidacy.

"The Unity Party's constitution says before you become Vice Presidential candidate of the party, you must join as a member. I am a full-fledged member of the Unity Party," Koung stated during his remarks in the Senate.

The Vice President's clarification comes amid ongoing confusion fueled by the MDR's public statements, particularly after the controversial election of Representative Richard Nagbe Koon as Speaker of the House of Representatives. The MDR issued a "begrudging congratulations" to Koon, which led some to speculate that Koung still had ties to the opposition party.

Koung strongly dismissed these claims, attributing them to a misunderstanding of the Unity Party's constitutional processes. "People are not reading, that's all. Before you are selected as Vice President, you must go through the process. The Executive Committee must endorse you, and you must fill in the form," he explained.

As the ruling party's Vice President, Koung's remarks seek to dispel any doubts about his political loyalty while reaffirming his commitment to the Unity Party's vision. Meanwhile, the public awaits a response from Senator Prince C. Johnson, the founder and political leader emeritus of the MDR.