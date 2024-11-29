Liberia: Paynesville FC, Watanga FC Secure Crucial Wins As LFA First Division League Heats Up

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association's first Division League continued on Wednesday across the country with entertaining matches.

Defending champions Watanga FC bounced back to winning ways away from home as they sealed a hard-fought win over struggling Global Pharma FC at the D. Tweh Sports Pitch in New Kru Town.

The hosts Global Pharma started the game with so much aggression and could have taken the lead in the opening ten minutes but their strikers were wasteful In front of goal.

Michael Kumeh, Sylvester Doe and Henry Diah came close to scoring for the Pharmacists but their efforts were denied by the Watanga goalkeeper.

The best chance of the first half fell to Abraham Koffa Dugbeh but the Global Pharma midfielder powered the ball over the bar from an open play.

Nuch Zorh got the match opener for Watanga FC after his excellent attacking skills but his celebration was cut short when Michael Kumeh levelled things for the Pharmacists following Sylvester Doe's effort that hit the woodwork but Kumeh was right in time to get the last touch on it.

Watanga were reduced to ten men after Varney Sando received his second booking of the day.

After the break, Global Pharma didn't make use of their numerical advantage as Watanga grabbed two goals in less than five minutes, with Nuch completing his brace.

Down 3-2 Keatu Smith made a triple substitution, with Nicholas Slewion, Randy Dukuly and Joseph Nimely coming on for Henry Diah, Prince David and Michael Kumeh.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nicholas Slewion brought hope to the home side when he scored their second goal but they were unable to leave things and get the winner, leaving Watanga FC to take all three points with them back to Paynesville.

Meanwhile the Citizens of Paynesville FC moved one point at the top LFA First Division League table for at least 24 hours.

Paynesville FC beat Ten-men Shaita FC 2-0 at the SKD practice field Wednesday.

That result gave Paynesville 18 points in eight matches.

They are just a point ahead of the Soccer Missionaries, FC Fassell who play their eighth game on Thursday against IE.

FC Fassell are poised to return to their position on Thursday as IE don't have the stem to cause any problem for the Soccer Missionaries. It will be at the SKD practice field.

Also, Heaven Eleven secured a 3-2 win over Freeport FC to keep their dreams of a first title alive.

Elsewhere, Bea Mountain continued their impressive form with a 3-2 win away to Mighty Barrolle in Buchanan at the Dorris Williams stadium.