Liberia: Ministries of State for Presidential Affairs, Foreign Affairs Hold First Diaspora Liberians Annual Return in Liberia

Monrovia — Liberia is expected to host its first-ever Diaspora Liberians Annual Return (D-LAR)this December, a month-long event aimed at reconnecting Liberians abroad with their homeland while promoting unity, cultural pride, and national development.

The initiative, jointly organized by the Diaspora Office at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was launched on September 21 by President Joseph N. Boakai. The event is themed around celebrating Liberia's shared culture and heritage, with activities designed to encourage investment, foster reconciliation, and boost tourism.

Speaking on the Voice of America (VOA) Daybreak Africa, Dr. Clarice Ford-Kulah, chair of the Planning Committee, emphasized the cultural and developmental goals of the initiative. "The goal is to bring Liberians from the diaspora to Liberia, rediscover Liberia, to also drive some investment opportunities to drive tourism and things of that nature," she said. "But the overall goal is to bring the entire community together from everywhere. We want to bring them home and be one with each other so that we build a stronger and one Liberia together."

Key highlights of D-LAR include the One Liberia March, aPeace and Reconciliation Dialogue, the Christmas Cantata, and theHeritage Awards, which will serve as a fundraiser for education. Economic opportunities will also take center stage during the event, with an Investment Summit focused on Liberia's tourism potential and infrastructure development.

Naquetta Ricks, a Colorado State District 40 representative, also highlighted the diaspora's role in Liberia's development. "We are not only coming because it is our homeland but also coming to give back, also coming to support the infrastructure, the economy. That's why we are doing these activities so we can engage with our people," she said.

The event's Steering Committee is chaired by Erasmus T. Williams from the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, with Charles B. Blake from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as co-chair. Other key partners include the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, the Monrovia City Corporation, and various civil society organizations such as the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) and the European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA).

The Diaspora Annual Return is not only a cultural celebration but also a call to action for Liberians abroad to reconnect with their roots and contribute meaningfully to the country's development.

With its focus on unity and progress, D-LAR represents an opportunity for Liberians to reaffirm their commitment to the country's future while celebrating the rich traditions that bind them together.