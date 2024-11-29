Liberia: Nimba County Gets New CEO and Deos

Ganta, Nimba County — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Education, has announced several appointments affecting County Education Officers (CEOs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) across the country.

In Nimba County, Mr. Francis G. Leagay, Principal of Sanniquellie Central High School and a recent graduate of Cuttington University with a Master's degree in Education, has been appointed as the new County Education Officer (CEO). Mr. Leagay replaces Mr. Moses Saye Dologbay, who served as CEO for eight years.

Additionally, several public high school principals have been appointed as DEOs for various districts in Nimba County. Mr. Nyah Vahn, also a Cuttington University graduate with a Master's degree in Education, has been named the new DEO for Bain-Garr Education District One, replacing Mr. Able L. Leagay.

Similarly, Mr. Saye Kehzie, another public school principal, has been appointed DEO for Bain-Garr Education District Two, succeeding Mr. Timothy Karlee.

Nationwide Appointments

FrontPageAfrica has learned that several other appointments have been made across the country:

Mr. Hamilton Paye Dorleleay is now DEO for Zoe-Gweh Education District.

is now DEO for Zoe-Gweh Education District. Mr. Williamson Z. Lawhyee has been named DEO for Yarwin Mehnsonnoh Education District.

has been named DEO for Yarwin Mehnsonnoh Education District. Mr. Samuel T-Boy Collins has been appointed DEO for Sanoyea in Bong County.

has been appointed DEO for Sanoyea in Bong County. Mr. Josiah B. Kollie is the new DEO for Fuamah Education District.

Ministry Plans Vetting of School Principals

The Ministry of Education has announced plans to embark on a nationwide vetting process for public school principals. Speaking in Ganta during a recent USAID Test Program for Colleges and Universities, Deputy Minister for Administration Amos Fully expressed concern over the current state of the education sector.

Minister Fully criticized individuals operating fake schools and employing unqualified teachers, including those trained in unrelated fields such as agriculture, health, and journalism, as well as motorcyclists, among others.

"The Ministry will remove those who are not trained in education but are teaching in our schools. This practice will not be tolerated under this administration," said Deputy Minister Fully.

He praised President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung's administration for their commitment to reforming the education sector and pledged to bring significant transformation to improve its quality.

The vetting process aims to eliminate fake institutions and ensure that all teachers meet the required standards for professionalism and qualification.