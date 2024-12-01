The army has not charged Mr Soyombo but they said he and other suspects were undergoing preliminary investigation.

Nigerian investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo, who was arrested by the Nigerian Army, has been released.

Mr Soyombo was released on Friday evening. His colleague, Daniel Ojukwu, confirmed his release to PREMIUM TIMES.

This newspaper learnt that he was released after a Nigerian committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) intervened in his case.

The army had said in a statement that Mr Soyombo, the founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was arrested on "an illegal oil bunkering site" in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The army did not charge Mr Soyombo but said he and other suspects were undergoing preliminary investigation to ascertain their level of involvement in the oil theft incident.

However, the journalist was released Friday after IPI Nigeria's intervention, three days after he was arrested.

IPI Nigeria President Musikilu Mojeed said the IPI worked for hours on Mr Soyombo's matter. "Authorities have just informed us that Mr Soyombo has been released," Mr Mojeed said.

FIJ also confirmed his release in a post on X, saying, "We can confirm that our founder @fisayosoyombo has now been released by @HQNigerianArmy, following the intense media campaign you all mounted."

FIJ added that the Nigerian Army deliberately mischaracterised the incident by suggesting Mr Soyombo was involved in "illegal oil bunkering".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The news organisation said it will address the army's claim appropriately.

"Our immediate concern is regarding the safety of 'Fisayo Soyombo in view of extensive information sharing with the Army on his fieldwork during the period of his detention. We are assessing the situation and hoping that his safety will not be jeopardised after release."

Mr Soyombo recently published reports on how Customs officials allow smuggling and illegal activities in Nigeria's borders.

His arrest sheds light on Nigeria's record of poor treatment of journalists.

Nigeria is one of West Africa's most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists, according to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which ranked Nigeria 123 of 180 countries in its global press freedom report for 2023.

The report noted that Nigerian journalists are regularly monitored, attacked and arbitrarily arrested, and "crimes committed against journalists continue to go unpunished, even when the perpetrators are known or apprehended."