Africa: Statement by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala following her reappointment as Director-General

announcement

Geneva — Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala issued a statement on 29 November following the decision by the General Council to appoint her for a second four-year term, which will commence on 1 September 2025.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust and support of the WTO General Council and its 166 Members. It is a privilege to continue serving as Director-General for a second four-year term.

“In recent years, the WTO has played a vital role in helping Members navigate pressing global challenges, including the pandemic, conflict, and heightened geopolitical tensions. I commend Members for their hard work and determination in achieving progress despite unprecedented levels of uncertainty and rapid economic shifts.

“As we look ahead, I remain firmly committed to delivering results that matter—results that ultimately improve the lives of people around the world. By promoting trade as a driver of economic growth and resilience, the WTO will continue to provide a collaborative platform for Members to address shared global challenges.

“I am deeply committed to working alongside the talented and dedicated staff of the WTO to build a more inclusive, equitable, and rules-based multilateral trading system that benefits all.”