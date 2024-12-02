Nigeria: An Unseen Grief - Maternal Mortality's Impact On Infants and Children

blog

Maternal mortality remains a critical challenge, impacting homes, families and communities globally. A report from the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the alarming indices, revealing that in 2020, a maternity-related death occurred nearly every two minutes. This equates to approximately 800 daily maternal deaths from preventable causes daily across different parts of the world.

These deaths often result from complications during pregnancy, childbirth or during the postpartum period. The challenge of maternal mortality is especially acute in Africa, where data showed that the continent accounted for more than 70% of all maternal deaths globally in the same year.

Nigeria currently ranks as the country with the second highest number of maternal deaths globally, according to a 2023 WHO report. The maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in Nigeria is 1,047 deaths per 100,000 per 100,00 live births. A related study found that among 76 maternal deaths in Nigeria, 64 infants were born alive. However, only 31.3% survived beyond five years, while 68.6% did not.

This suggests that the absence of a mother in a child's early years could potentially result in grave consequences on their health and well-being. The nurturing, emotional support, and care that mothers provide during these formative years plays a critical role in a child's development, and future prospects. In a country where maternal mortality rates remain alarmingly high, this often overlooked consequence continues to affect families after the mothers are gone.

The health consequences and other ripple effects

For many Nigerian children, a mother is far more than just a caregiver or the one who manages the home. She is also a provider for the family, contributing significantly to the family's financial stability through her employment or entrepreneurial efforts. She is the bedrock of a family and of the home. Losing a mother is like losing the sun- her death devastates a family, leaving those left behind feeling lost.

According to another study, the risk of death for children under five doubles when their mother dies during childbirth. Additionally, a study in rural Gambia revealed found a strong correlation between maternal death and increased child mortality rates within the first two years of life.

A USAID report also revealed that infants who are not exclusively breastfed are 15 times more likely to die from pneumonia, and 11 times more likely to die from diarrhoea compared to infants who are exclusively breastfed.

For an older child, the loss of a mother can force them into taking up responsibilities prematurely, as they step in to care for their younger siblings, depriving them of their own childhood. For these children, maternal mortality is not just a statistic, but a lasting emotional scar that they must carry all through their lives,

The death of a mother also often leads to economic strain on the family. Many are left in the care of extended family members or older siblings who may lack the resources to provide adequate nourishment and healthcare. In rural Nigeria, where access to healthcare is often constrained, the loss of a primary caregiver can mean the difference between life and death for the surviving children, including disruptions in critical activities like their healthcare, and this could mean that their routine immunisation is not kept up.

Why this matters

Sadly, with less than six years remaining, Nigeria is still not on track to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of reducing maternal deaths to less than 70 per 100,000 live births. However, we must remain focused on the fact that preventing maternal deaths in Nigeria goes beyond just saving mothers' lives. It is about preserving families and giving children a fighting chance at a hopeful future.

To do this, we must ensure that healthcare systems are equipped with the necessary resources to support maternal and child health. This includes increasing the number of trained healthcare workers, providing access to emergency obstetric care, and offering community support for grieving families.

Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch, noted during the 2024 Maternal Policy Dialogue that "the [maternal death] figures are not just numbers, but behind those numbers are people's mothers, sisters, colleagues and friends, and as such, maternal mortality should be everyone's concern, not just a woman's."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Therefore, supporting children and families affected by the death of a mother requires empathy, compassion, and tangible support, such as community programmes and mental health services.

Building a Future Where No Woman Dies Giving Life

When we talk about reducing maternal mortality, we are also talking about creating a future where children are not left to navigate life without the love and guidance they deserve. We owe it to every Nigerian child to make sure they do not have to bear the burden of losing their mother and to ensure that the loss of one life does not mean the devastation of another. Investing in maternal health is a significant investment in the future of generations -- a chance to break cycles of suffering and to build a society that values every mother and every child.

Finally, to support children who have been impacted, governments must prioritise the provision of adequate psychosocial support. This is essential to enable them to navigate this unseen grief that comes with losing a mother, address the mental health challenges they may face and equip them with the tools to cope and heal from their loss.