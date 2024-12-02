Nigeria: JBS $2.5 Billion Nigeria Plan Raises Factory Farming, Climate Concerns

JBS, one of the world's largest food companies, plans to invest $2.5 billion in Nigeria to build six production facilities, raising alarm among environmental and animal welfare advocates over potential consequences of large-scale factory farming.

The move, aimed at bolstering local food production, comes as Nigeria grapples with food insecurity and climate challenges.

Critics argue that JBS's industrial farming model--characterised by intensive livestock operations--poses risks to animal welfare and the environment.

"Food sovereignty is a critical issue in Nigeria and Africa at large. It is essential that local communities have control over their own food systems, ensuring that they can produce food sustainably and withstand global market fluctuations.JBS's factory farming model conflicts with this vision, as it prioritizes profit over the welfare of animals, people and the environment," said, Tennyson Williams, the Director for Africa at World Animal Protection.

JBS's operations, which include mass production of poultry, beef, and pork, are frequently linked to practices that confine animals in crowded, unsanitary conditions, with limited space for movement or natural behaviour.

The scale of the planned expansion in Nigeria is expected to increase the number of animals subjected to such conditions, raising ethical and sustainability questions.

Environmental advocates warn that JBS's approach could exacerbate Nigeria's climate vulnerabilities. Industrial livestock farming is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and critics argue the expansion undermines the country's climate goals, including commitments under the Paris Agreement and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Advocates of alternative food systems suggest that Nigeria focus on supporting smallholder farmers and adopting agroecological methods to address food insecurity.

These practices, which are less resource-intensive, could mitigate hunger while reducing environmental harm.

They also call for greater investment in sustainable agriculture, such as agroforestry, organic farming, and eco-tourism, which proponents say could create green jobs and strengthen rural economies.

As Nigeria navigates its food security challenges, the debate underscores a broader tension between industrial farming models and the push for more humane, environmentally conscious approaches to food production.