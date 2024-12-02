Kenya: Govt Raises Alarm On Mpox Risk Among Children Amid Rising Cases

Nairobi — The government has warned that children are at heightened risk of severe illness from Mpox due to their underdeveloped immune systems, urging strict adherence to preventive measures.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni emphasized the need for vigilance among suspected and confirmed Mpox cases to protect vulnerable groups, particularly children under five.

"The Ministry warns that children are particularly vulnerable due to their underdeveloped immune systems. Suspected or confirmed cases must self-isolate to prevent transmitting the infection to children in households, who face a higher risk of severe disease," she said.

Her remarks came as she confirmed that two of the five newly reported cases involve children under five.

Latest Mpox Update

The newly confirmed cases bring the total to 23, with infections reported across 12 counties: Nakuru (6), Mombasa (4), Nairobi (2), Bungoma (2), Kajiado (2), Kiambu (1), Taita Taveta (1), Busia (1), Makueni (1), Kericho (1), Uasin-Gishu (1), and Kilifi (1).

The latest five cases were identified among 156 contacts, with 117 completing the required 21-day follow-up. Thirty-four remain under active monitoring.

"In the last week, laboratories confirmed cases from Nakuru (2), Mombasa (2), and Kiambu (1)," Muthoni said.

Screening and Testing Efforts

The government has screened 2,023,819 travellers at various Points of Entry since surveillance began, including 15,257 in the past 24 hours.

At the National Public Health Laboratory, 310 samples have been received for testing, with results as follows: 21 positive, 284 negative, and five pending.

The Ministry said it continues to call for heightened awareness and compliance with public health guidelines to curb the spread of Mpox and protect at-risk groups, including children.