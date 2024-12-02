Nigeria: FG Calls for Research-Driven Healthcare Reforms At Nimr Conference

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has called on Nigerian researchers to translate their research into actionable policies and initiatives that will enhance healthcare delivery across Africa and globally.

Making this call at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research's (NIMR) International Conference on Health Advances, Innovation, and Research, Alausa emphasised the critical role of the institute in advancing global health through high-quality research.

He said, "This platform has enriched discussions on healthcare innovation and policy. Let us ensure that the impact of our collective efforts extends far beyond this conference."

Explaining further, he noted that the government is committed to supporting collaborations that promote innovation in alignment with Nigeria's development goals.

"As we strengthen partnerships between academic institutions, research centres, and private organisations, we aim to expand Nigeria's contributions to global health advancement and the global economy," he added.

According to him, NIMR continues to foster research and innovation as critical drivers of national development, aligned with Nigeria's vision.

He further stated that NIMR's efforts in creating a platform for medical professionals, researchers, and stakeholders to share innovative ideas and research findings are commendable.

"The conference has laid a foundation for evidence-based policy decisions aimed at strengthening Nigeria's health system. This event is of utmost importance to our country, Nigeria, as it serves as a hub for knowledge exchange, networking, and the celebration of advances in biomedical research. NIMR continues to uphold its mandate of fostering research and innovation, which are critical drivers of national development," he stated.

Commending the active participation of emerging researchers, Alausa said, "You are the custodians of humanity. I commend every researcher who has participated, whether by presenting abstracts or original research. Your role in ensuring a vibrant future for medical research in Nigeria is key. It is a significant event for Nigeria. I want to sincerely thank our distinguished keynote speakers, collaborators, sponsors, and participants. I am thrilled to have been part of this exciting gathering."

The conference, which featured keynote speeches, symposiums, and presentations, attracted prominent stakeholders from the health sector, academia, and international organizations. It aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration in biomedical research and innovation to address pressing health challenges.

The Director-General of NIMR, Professor John Oladapo Obafunwa, said: "All hands must be on deck to ensure that health research translates into improved public health. This conference is an opportunity to generate new ideas for transformative health through evidence-based, cutting-edge research and innovation."

Obafunwa highlighted some of NIMR's recent achievements, including developing diagnostic test kits for infectious diseases like Mpox and COVID-19 and the near completion of a Lassa fever vaccine developed entirely in Nigeria.

He also mentioned the discovery of a new malaria vector, Anopheles stephensi, in collaboration with NMEP and Gombe State University. The event's highlight was the presentation of awards and certificates to students.