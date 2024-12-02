Angola Records 16,000 New HIV/Aids Cases a Year

30 November 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola registers an annual average of 16,000 new HIV/AIDS infections and around 13,000 deaths associated with the disease, the Angolan Network of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Service Organizations (ANASO) has said.

The information was disclosed to the press by the president of ANASO, António Coelho, during a march organized on the occasion of World Aids Day in December.

António Coelho said currently 350,000 people are currently living with HIV/AIDS in Angola and that the increasing number of HIV-positive patients makes the situation worrying and could lead to an alarming situation if urgent measures are not taken.

He said Luanda, with 126,000 infected, and the provinces of Lunda-Norte, Lunda-Sul, Moxico and Cunene are the most affected provinces by the disease.

"When we look at Luanda, we have epidemic zones concentrated in Cacuaco and Viana, where we have to work quickly to coordinate the actions to be taken to reverse the situation," he said.

António Coelho expressed concern about the shortage of antiretroviral drugs and condoms in the country's health facilities, and called on churches and non-governmental organizations to step up awareness campaigns.

Concerned about the number of cases in the country's capital, the director of the Luanda Provincial Health Office, Manuel Varela, said that awareness campaigns would be stepped up, with emphasis on not giving up treatment.MEL/FCC/DAN/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.