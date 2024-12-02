Angola Records 16,000 New HIV/Aids Cases a Year

Luanda — Angola registers an annual average of 16,000 new HIV/AIDS infections and around 13,000 deaths associated with the disease, the Angolan Network of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Service Organizations (ANASO) has said.

The information was disclosed to the press by the president of ANASO, António Coelho, during a march organized on the occasion of World Aids Day in December.

António Coelho said currently 350,000 people are currently living with HIV/AIDS in Angola and that the increasing number of HIV-positive patients makes the situation worrying and could lead to an alarming situation if urgent measures are not taken.

He said Luanda, with 126,000 infected, and the provinces of Lunda-Norte, Lunda-Sul, Moxico and Cunene are the most affected provinces by the disease.

"When we look at Luanda, we have epidemic zones concentrated in Cacuaco and Viana, where we have to work quickly to coordinate the actions to be taken to reverse the situation," he said.

António Coelho expressed concern about the shortage of antiretroviral drugs and condoms in the country's health facilities, and called on churches and non-governmental organizations to step up awareness campaigns.

Concerned about the number of cases in the country's capital, the director of the Luanda Provincial Health Office, Manuel Varela, said that awareness campaigns would be stepped up, with emphasis on not giving up treatment.MEL/FCC/DAN/AMP