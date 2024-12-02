Mauritius: World Aids Day 2024 - Minister Bachoo Launches HIV Self-Test Kit

To mark World AIDS Day 2024, an HIV Self-Test Kit along with HIV testing Guidance and Guidelines were launched, this morning, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Kumar Bachoo, at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port-Louis.

In his keynote speech, the Health and Wellness Minister stated that the introduction of the HIV Self-Test Kit was a game changer as it marked a significant step forward in empowering people to take charge of their health. "It will provide greater privacy, accessibility, and convenience in knowing one's status, and is an alternative to traditional HIV testing services," he stressed.

Minister Bachoo underlined that through this innovative approach, the Government was promoting the importance of HIV testing to have a better quality of life, adding that this measure was a testimony to its unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of all Mauritians while ensuring that no one was left behind.

He further indicated that the kits would be made available at the HIV and Harm Reduction Unit of the Ministry, in Health Care centres, to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and to private pharmacies.

Besides, the Health Minister expressed gratitude to all healthcare providers and all those engaged in the fight against HIV and AIDS, emphasising that their commitment helped to save many lives.

Speaking about this year's theme, 'Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right!', the Minister underlined that it was a reminder that every person had the right to dignity, and was a call to action and an appeal to the world to eliminate barriers preventing access to care and support needed.

As regards Mauritius, he informed that there was currently an estimated number of 12,455 people living with HIV, and the affected population related to drug use was still on the rise. "Over the past five years, an average of 316 new HIV cases has been reported annually," he added.

Minister Bachoo also affirmed that Mauritius had made significant strides in the fight against HIV with the rolling out of a universal health coverage, and provision of a continuum of HIV health services, emphasising that its targeted HIV prevention programme had led more people knowing about their status, ensuring early detection and timely treatment. "Efforts to address specific needs of those most affected will be reinforced," he assured.

The Health Minister moreover acknowledged the collective efforts of NGOs and the community in the fight against HIV and called for more collaboration to reach out to the highly vulnerable groups including teenagers and young adults.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister pledged for a society where health was a right for everyone, reiterating his commitment to ensure that all citizens had equal access to quality care. He urged everyone to advocate for the rights of those living with and affected by HIV and to end any associated stigma.