Nigeria: Adebayo Applauds Okonjo-Iweala's Reappointment As WTO's DG

1 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed joy over the reappointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General (DG) of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Adebayo described the new four-year tenure which will begin in September next year as well deserved.

Writing on his official X, @Pres_Adebayo, the SDP chieftain thanked President Bola Tinubu and other global stakeholders at WTO for making her reappointment possible.

He also expressed hope that her reappointment would improve global trade, which will, in turn, foster social justice, international friendship and sustainable development.

"I am most delighted to congratulate our dear sister and one of the world's finest public servants @NOIweala on her reappointment for a second term as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization. I thank @officialABAT and other global stakeholders of the @wto for their support for a most deserving candidate.

"It is my hope that global trade will become a means of fostering social justice, international friendship and sustainable development in our time to bid farewell to poverty and insecurity in a world awash with capital, technology and enterprise," he wrote.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.