Nigeria: Adebayo Applauds Okonjo-Iweala's Reappointment As WTO's DG

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed joy over the reappointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General (DG) of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Adebayo described the new four-year tenure which will begin in September next year as well deserved.

Writing on his official X, @Pres_Adebayo, the SDP chieftain thanked President Bola Tinubu and other global stakeholders at WTO for making her reappointment possible.

He also expressed hope that her reappointment would improve global trade, which will, in turn, foster social justice, international friendship and sustainable development.

"I am most delighted to congratulate our dear sister and one of the world's finest public servants @NOIweala on her reappointment for a second term as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization. I thank @officialABAT and other global stakeholders of the @wto for their support for a most deserving candidate.

"It is my hope that global trade will become a means of fostering social justice, international friendship and sustainable development in our time to bid farewell to poverty and insecurity in a world awash with capital, technology and enterprise," he wrote.