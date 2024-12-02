Nigeria: May D Shades Wizkid On Social Media

1 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigerian singer, Mr May D, has claimed that his Grammy-winning colleague, Wizkid, wouldn't have been on his level if he didn't fall out with his former record label, Square Records.

He made the claim during a heated exchange between him and Wizkid fans on X, recently.

"If no be wetin happen between me and Psquare, who be Wiz (Wizkid)? Chai," he wrote.

May D claimed Wizkid fans started attacking him after he shared a post praising Davido.

"Because I spoke about David, Wizkid boys are attacking me Lmao even wiz know I love him, but if y'all come for me I'll finish all of you and your oga," he said.

"Even your Wizkid knows his limits! Don't f*ck with me."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.