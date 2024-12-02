Nigeria: May D Shades Wizkid On Social Media

Nigerian singer, Mr May D, has claimed that his Grammy-winning colleague, Wizkid, wouldn't have been on his level if he didn't fall out with his former record label, Square Records.

He made the claim during a heated exchange between him and Wizkid fans on X, recently.

"If no be wetin happen between me and Psquare, who be Wiz (Wizkid)? Chai," he wrote.

May D claimed Wizkid fans started attacking him after he shared a post praising Davido.

"Because I spoke about David, Wizkid boys are attacking me Lmao even wiz know I love him, but if y'all come for me I'll finish all of you and your oga," he said.

"Even your Wizkid knows his limits! Don't f*ck with me."