Nigeria: GBV - Kaduna Secures 11 Convictions in 2024

The Kaduna State Government has secured 11 convictions of offenders of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in 2024.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna.

She however disclosed that that state was ranked third in reporting of GBV in the country and first in the North, according to the National DashBoard.

She however explained that the state had reported a 30 percent increase in GBV reporting and not GBV cases as earlier reported.

According to her, "In the state government efforts to address GBV, four operational Sexual Referral and Assault Centers, one in each senatorial zone, supported by a dedicated budget from the state government."

These centres, she said, now focus on preventive measures rather than merely responding to cases, ensuring a proactive approach to tackling GBV.

Hajiya Rabi highlighted that the Ministry of Justice has streamlined the judicial process for GBV cases, enabling advisory opinions to be issued within three days, adding, "This has curtailed delays and led to swifter justice for victims."

"Most of the convictions resulted in life imprisonment, with some cases carrying the death penalty and convicted individuals cannot benefit from prison decongestion programs, ensuring justice is served.

"This is a significant achievement for Kaduna state, especially when compared to other states in the North. It all happened under this administration," she stated.

The commissioner credited the increase in GBV reporting to the efforts of the state government and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and also the growing trust in government institutions.

She added, "Before, many GBV cases were reported anonymously, but now, victims and their families come forward to make formal complaints.

"For the forced marriage where many victims run away from their homes we have recorded only eight this year, before we used to get more than 300 in a year, so this is a very great achievement for the state government in its proactiveness to address GBV."