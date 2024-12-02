West Africa: I'll Root Out Security Threats, Violent Crimes in Nigeria, Stabilise Ecowas - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has stressed his administration's unflinching determination to root out all forms of security threats and violent crimes in Nigeria.

He also reiterated his resolve to stabilise the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and contribute immensely to peace in Africa in his capacity as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The president made the pledge Saturday night during a colourful ceremony to mark the closing of the African Military Games 2024 in Abuja.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, noted that he intends to accomplish all these by strengthening ties across African countries to promote a profound sense of camaraderie among troops on the continent.

According to him, "Let me use this opportunity to declare the resolve and unflinching commitment of my administration to rid the nation of security threats and violent crimes. Moreover, as the ECOWAS Chairman, I want to emphasize my determination to stabilize the sub-region and indeed the entire African continent to ensure its prosperity.

"To accomplish this vision, I consider strengthening ties across African countries to foster a deep sense of camaraderie among our troops as a priority."

The president observed that the second edition of the Africa Military Games could not have come at a better time, two decades after the last edition was held, noting that it is "in the spirit of boosting this collaborative framework for combating the rising spate of insecurity across the continent".

He expressed the firm belief that the military sports event will go a long way in awakening "the spirit of comradeship and friendship that is crucial to enhance cooperation among" militaries across the African continent.

Underscoring the significance of the event, President Tinubu pointed out that: "Armed Forces constantly require fit personnel thereby underscoring the need for military personnel to always engage in sporting activities.

"As such, it is common knowledge that men and women of our Armed Forces must keep fit to ensure optimal physical, mental and emotional well-being to cope with the dynamics of our rapidly evolving volatile, uncertain and complex environment," he added.

The president further applauded the vision of Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and the President of Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Major General M Abdullahi, for recording yet another feat with this milestone achievement.

Declaring the Africa Military Games Abuja 2024 closed, President Tinubu congratulated delegates from participating countries across Africa for their good conduct and display of the spirit of sportsmanship.

"Given the professionalism you all displayed from the start to finish of this Games, you gentlemen and ladies are indeed not only military personnel but also great sportsmen and women. I am aware that the various games were conducted without any obvious hitches. This is indeed an achievement which we all as Africans ought to be proud of," he stated.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the CDS, General Musa, while commending participants at the Africa Military Games, Abuja said it "was with immense pride and gratitude and on behalf of the Nigerian Armed Forces that we celebrate what has been truly inspiring and a unifying event".

Congratulating the teams that took part in the competition, General Musa noted that: "While awards and trophies represent the pinnacle of achievement irrespective of the ranking and position, everyone is a winner."

He said the courage, skills and sportsmanship exhibited in the field, tracks and courts have been inspiring, proving that victory is not just about crossing the finish line first but about embodying the values of unity and resilience.

"Over the past several days, the national stadium in Abuja has been the hub of canvassing for excellence and sportsmanship under the theme of enhancing military cooperation in Africa through sports.

"We have noticed how sport can bridge boundaries, foster friendship and strengthen bonds among the armed forces of Africa," Musa said.

Also in his farewell address, the President of OSMA, Major General Maikano Abdullahi, noted that it was a pride and honour to congratulate the armed forces sportsmen and women as the event ended.

He extended appreciation to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Tinubu, the Nigerian Armed

Forces, the Minister of Defence, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and a host of others who made the event a success.

According to him, the wonderful achievements and milestones in sports underscore the cooperation and unity among the military armed forces in Africa.

General Abdullahi noted that the game is not only a platform for competition but also a celebration of shared value and unity, saying: "We have seen athletes from different countries, transcending borders and differences but unite for a common purpose to honour our nation and ideals that we stand for in the African armed forces."

He stated that the teams have represented their different countries with pride signifying the testimonies of hard work, discipline, team spirit and cooperation, adding that this will resonate far beyond the Abuja game events.

Team Nigeria emerged the overall winner of the AMGA- 2024 with 114 gold medals, 65 silver and 55 bronze totalling 234 medals, while Algeria came second with a total of 96 medals and Kenya came third with 50 medals.