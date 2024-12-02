Nigeria: NLC Ready to Embark On Strike in Nasarawa Over Minimum Wage Dispute

1 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Nasarawa State has begun mobilizing workers for an indefinite strike due to the state government's failure to implement the new National Minimum Wage.

Speaking in a telephone interview on Sunday, the NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade Ismaila Okoh, expressed dissatisfaction over the government's inaction despite numerous meetings chaired by Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

Okoh revealed that while the state government has verbally agreed to pay a minimum wage of ₦70,500, it has yet to sign a formal agreement detailing the payment terms.

"All affiliate unions have been briefed and directed to prepare for industrial action if the government does not implement the new minimum wage by December 1, 2024," Okoh said, reaffirming the workers' commitment to achieving the full implementation of the wage signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

In response, Deputy Governor Akabe assured that the state government is committed to paying the ₦70,500 minimum wage starting in December 2024. He added that discussions on salary adjustments to align with the new wage structure are in their final stages.

