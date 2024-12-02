Nigeria: Confusion As Lagos Govt, NAFDAC Deny Viral Video On Sachet Water Crackdown

A viral video showing individuals destroying sachet water packs at factories and on public buses has sparked confusion, with both the Lagos State Government and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) denying involvement.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Honourable Commissioner for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State, swiftly addressed the controversy.

In a statement, he clarified, "My attention has been drawn to a viral video showing some individuals bursting sachet water packs at factories and on buses. I wish to categorically state that these individuals are not enforcement officers from any Lagos State Government agency or the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

"Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the individuals in question are enforcement officers from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Their actions are part of an enforcement exercise targeting sachet water that does not comply with NAFDAC regulations, and in the interest of public health and safety."

The commissioner reiterated the Lagos State Government's stance on sachet water and plastic waste management: "It is important to emphasize that Lagos State has not banned sachet water and does not have plans to do so. Our focus remains on effective plastic waste management. As part of our commitment, we are implementing mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for producers of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), sachets, and carrier bags of no less than 40 microns."

He further outlined plans to establish a Plastic Waste Management Fund in collaboration with producers and Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs), financed through contributions from manufacturers and major importers. The fund aims to tackle the state's mounting plastic waste challenges sustainably.

The commissioner urged Lagosians to dismiss any misinformation about a sachet water ban, stating that the government remains committed to dialogue and collaborative efforts to support the state's environmental and economic goals.

NAFDAC's Position

NAFDAC also distanced itself from the individuals in the video. In a statement shared on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the agency clarified: "The videos circulating of individuals engaging in enforcement activities are NOT NAFDAC officials or part of our Investigation & Enforcement team.

"Furthermore, stopping vehicles to destroy products is unprofessional and does not align with any NAFDAC Standard Operating Procedure."

The conflicting statements have left many Nigerians questioning the source of the enforcement actions depicted in the video.