Nigeria: Jonathan Enthrones Fubara As 'General' of Rivers Politics

Port Harcourt — Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as the emerging future political "General" of the state, despite the political challenges his administration has faced since taking office.

Jonathan noted that while political antagonism is common for leaders, the challenges confronting Governor Fubara will ultimately forge him into a "General" in politics.

Speaking at a chieftaincy installation ceremony in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, the former President appealed to the people of Rivers to continue supporting Governor Fubara, emphasizing the importance of peace for the state's development.

Dr. Jonathan encouraged Fubara to remain undeterred by political opposition, assuring him that the current struggles would help shape him into a stronger leader.

"I know you (Gov. Fubara) are passing through challenges, and at occasions like these, I try to keep quiet. I don't like to say certain things. This is the first time you are holding a top political office. You will face a lot. But remember, nobody becomes a General without fighting wars. Whatever challenges you face now are preparing you to be a General in politics. With your commitment and the support I see from the people of Rivers, God will see you through," Jonathan stated.

He further emphasized the critical position of Rivers State, warning that any destabilization in the state would negatively affect the entire country.

"We want a peaceful Rivers State because it is the center of the Niger Delta. If we create problems in Rivers State, we create a crisis in the Niger Delta, which is detrimental to our economy. We need a peaceful state, and we want the Governor to remain calm and focus on his work," Jonathan added.

In his response, Governor Fubara accepted the chieftaincy title of Dike Oha 1 of Etche Land, bestowed upon him by the Supreme Council of Etche Traditional Rulers. He expressed gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging strong support from both the Etche and Ikwerre communities.

At the 1st Etche Festival of Food, Art, and Culture Exhibition in Nihi Community, Fubara assured the people that his administration would continue to focus on projects and services to improve their standard of living.

"You are aware that we recently awarded road projects in Afara, Egwi, and Mba communities. We will ensure these roads are completed, and in the next few months, we will come here to commission them," he said.

The Governor also pledged to maintain law and order in the state, stating, "We will continue to follow the rightful path and reach our promised land. Thank you for your patience and support."

Governor Fubara acknowledged former President Jonathan's unwavering support during challenging times, stating, "He has stood by me through this difficult period of our administration."

Chairman of the occasion, Senator John Azuta Mbata, congratulated Eze Nwala for his 10 years of meritorious service as monarch, urging traditional rulers in the state to uphold law and order, ensuring the safety and security of their communities.