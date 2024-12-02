Nigeria: Police Repel Terrorist Attacks in Borno, Sokoto - Overpower Kidnappers in Delta Shootout

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have successfully repelled terrorist attacks on the Jakana Divisional Police Headquarters in Borno State, raided black spots in Sokoto State, and overpowered kidnappers in a gun battle in Delta State, according to a statement released by Force Headquarters.

The operations are part of the police's intensified efforts under Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to combat crime and maintain national security.

On November 28, 2024, armed terrorists launched an attack on the Jakana Divisional Police Headquarters at about 1:00 AM. Police operatives mounted a strong defense, repelling the attackers and inflicting significant injuries on them. One officer sustained injuries during the encounter but is currently receiving treatment.

On November 25, 2024, police operatives, in collaboration with sister security agencies, raided several terrorist black spots and bandit camps in Sokoto State. The operations led to the recovery of multiple AK-47 rifles and loaded magazines. The bandits fled upon spotting the security team, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend them.

In Delta State, police operatives acted swiftly on a report of an attempted kidnapping in Asaba on November 28, 2024. The suspects were pursued and engaged in a gun duel. The kidnappers fled into a nearby bush, leaving behind three AK-47 rifles, two pump-action guns, an AK-47 magazine, eight rounds of ammunition, and 21 live cartridges in their operational vehicle.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, praised the operatives for their bravery, commitment to duty, and decisive actions that thwarted criminal activities and ensured public safety. He urged all officers to remain vigilant and proactive in neutralizing threats to the nation's peace and security.

These operations demonstrate the Nigeria Police Force's continued resolve to safeguard lives and property across the country.