Nigeria: Govt Probes Deductions in Salaries of Paramilitary Personnel

Following mass outrage over the intermittent deductions in salaries of paramilitary personnel under the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Government has ordered a probe.

Reports indicate that those worst hit are personnel of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, followed by those of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, then the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS and the Federal Fire Service FFS.

The deductions had often ranged from N5,000 to N15, 000 aside from the usual pension and other deductions.

However, Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB, Ahmed Ja'afaru in a statement on Sunday night said the Interior minister and Chairman of the Board, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has directed a comprehensive investigation.

He said; "The attention of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB has been drawn to to an online publication of complaints from officers of the paramilitary services under its purview, alleging deductions from their salaries by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS, as well as delays in the payment of promotion arrears.

"Consequently, the Honourable Minister/Chairman of the Board, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has directed that a comprehensive investigation be carried out forthwith by the Board on the matter while calling on officers of the paramilitary services to remain calm.

"The Board wishes to assure our dedicated officers of its commitment to achieving a swift and positive resolution to these matters".