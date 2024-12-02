Nigeria: 196 Arrested for Violating Environmental Law in Nasarawa

2 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Muhammed

A total of 196 people have been arrested for allegedly violating environmental sanitation laws across the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

The Chief Prosecutor Officer in the ministry of environment, Abubakar Mohammed, disclosed this in Lafia while addressing newsmen immediately after the November sanitation exercise at the weekend.

City & Crime reports that the Nasarawa State Government has set aside the last Saturday of every month for sanitation exercise in the state.

He said the offenders were apprehended for transacting their private businesses while the sanitation exercise was in progress.

