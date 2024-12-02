Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Organised Labour, Cross River Reach Agreement On 70,000 Naira

Cross River State Government and Organised Labour have reached an agreement on 70,000 national minimum wage.

Vanguard learned that they came to the understanding late Sunday after a meeting which started since Saturday involving TUC, NLC , JNC and other parties in the Minimum wage committee set up by Governor Bassey Otu.

Confirming the agreement to Vanguard via Telephone Sunday night, Chairman of Trade Union Congress, Com. Monday Ogbodum said " truly we have reached an agreement.

Responding to whether the industrial action scheduled to commence Monday December 2nd, Ogbodum said "There will be Congress tomorrow (Monday) to determine further action the the Unions.

Vanguard News