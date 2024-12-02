Nigeria: Oil Theft - Army Dismantles 56 Illegal Oil Bunkering Sites, Recovers 1.2m Litres of Stolen Crude

The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified operations against economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region, resulting in significant achievements.

Over a one-week operation (November 25 - December 1, 2024), troops dismantled 56 illegal oil bunkering sites, seized 88 cooking drums, and recovered 1.2 million litres of stolen crude oil.

In Yenagoa LGA's Okordia Forest, 15 illegal refining sites were deactivated. Over 755,000 litres of stolen crude and 53,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were recovered.

In Biseni Forest, 12 additional illegal refining sites were discovered, leading to the recovery of 34,000 litres of stolen crude and 5,500 litres of refined AGO.

Troops uncovered an illegal connection on a government pipeline in Kula I, Akuku-Toru LGA. They dismantled a tarpaulin reservoir holding over 100,000 litres of stolen crude.

In Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, a truck laden with 35,000 litres of stolen crude concealed with sawdust was intercepted.

Around Bakana and Buguma in Degema LGA, eight illegal refining sites containing 27,000 litres of stolen crude were seized.

At Imo River, 88 cooking drums and 26 metal containers with over 42,500 litres of crude oil were confiscated.

In Ugo Community, Orhionwon LGA (Edo State), a storage site holding over 40,000 litres of stolen crude in sacks was uncovered.

In Warri South LGA, an active refining site with over 2,000 litres of illegally refined AGO was dismantled.

At Enwang Bridge, Mbo LGA, troops intercepted drums containing 5,580 litres of petroleum motor spirit intended for smuggling.

Seventeen suspects were apprehended across the region, with additional seizures of seven vehicles, five motorcycles, boats, pumping machines, and other tools used in illegal refining.

Major General Jamal Abdussalam, General Officer Commanding 6 Division, commended the troops for their success and reiterated the Army's commitment to safeguarding national infrastructure and maintaining security.

These operations mark a significant step in curbing oil theft and protecting Nigeria's economic resources.