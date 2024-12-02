Nigeria: CBN to Launch New Website

The redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the Bank's mandate.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, which will go live on Monday.

The bank disclosed this in a circular signed by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Ali on Friday.

The revamped platform aims to provide an enhanced user experience, featuring a broader range of content about the bank's operations, mandate, and initiatives.

The CBN highlighted that the new website is designed to be mobile-responsive, ensuring seamless navigation across various devices and web browsers.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website (www.cbn.gov.ng), which will be operational on Monday, December 2, 2024.

"The redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the Bank's mandate. Additionally, the website is responsive to mobile devices, facilitating navigation across various web browsers and devices," it said.

The bank also expressed its appreciation for the public feedback that guided the redesign process, acknowledging its role in shaping the final product.

"We are committed to developing and enhancing the website to facilitate communication" it said.

In October, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, announced that the Bank is in the final stages of launching a fully revamped version of its website, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability.

Speaking at the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit, Mr Cardoso explained that the revamped website is nearly ready and will play a key role in the bank's ongoing efforts to promote transparency and openness.