Nigeria: Minimum Wage - FCT Area Council Workers' Strike Continues - Labour Leader

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the FCT, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, has said there is no going back on the ongoing strike by the workers of the six area councils over the minimum wage.

City & Crime had reported that the FCT NLC on Saturday directed all six area councils' workers to embark on an indefinite strike as from December 1, 2024 in line with the directive of the national body of the union over non implementation of N70,000 minimum wage by the six area council chairmen.

Knabayi, while speaking with our reporter through telephone on Sunday, said the workers across the area councils had been directed to down tools until the area council chairmen act accordingly.

He said despite the union's efforts to meet with the six area council chairmen to deliberate on the issue of the minimum wage, none of the council chairmen including the FCT administration, was willing to meet the workers.

He said, "In fact, I delayed the letter for over four hours in order to see if the area council chairmen will invite the union for a round table discussion but they failed to give us an audience."