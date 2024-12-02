Nigeria: Govt Probes Banks, Telco, Airline Over Customers' Complaints

2 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has launched a major inquiry into widespread consumer complaints against leading players in the banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors.

FCCPC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Ijagwu, the inquisitions, which will begin on December 3rd, 4th, and 5th respectively, are intended to address issues of poor service delivery, exploitative practices, and potential consumer rights violations.

In the banking sector, the FCCPC said it will engage Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) over reports of network failures that hinder customers from accessing their funds or using banking applications.

In the telecommunications sector, MTN Nigeria faces questions regarding persistent complaints of undelivered data services, unexplained data depletion, and inadequate customer care.

Similarly, Air Peace Limited will address allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including significant price hikes for advance bookings on certain domestic routes.

The commission noted that these inquiries are being conducted under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, specifically Sections 17, 18, 32, 33, 80, 110, 111, 112, and 113, which empower the FCCPC to investigate and resolve practices that undermine consumer rights, disrupt markets, or create unfair competition.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.