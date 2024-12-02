Liberia: LFA Fines LISCR FC, Discoveries SA L$100k for Misconduct

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has imposed fines of L$100,000 each on LISCR FC and Discoveries Sports Academy for misconduct by their fans, who threw objects onto the pitch during a league match on Wednesday at the TUSA Field in Gardnersville.

In addition to the fines, the LFA handed six-month suspensions to players Elijah Kumeh of Discoveries SA and Christopher Jackson of LISCR FC for engaging in a brawl that escalated into post-match violence.

The penalties followed a review of reports submitted by the match referee, commissioner, assessor, and video evidence of the game between LISCR and Discoveries SA on November 27, 2024. According to the LFA, the actions violated Chapter 4, Article 5.b, and Article 6.a of the 2024-2025 league rules and regulations.

The rules state:

"Throwing sachet water, plastic bottles, or other objects onto the field of play by a club's spectators shall attract a fine of One Hundred Thousand Liberian Dollars (L$100,000) for the first offense and a ban from all LFA match venues for subsequent offenses. The fine is charged to the club."

"The LFA shall hold clubs responsible for the misconduct of their officials, supporters, and fans before, during, and after a match."

Both LISCR and Discoveries have been given four working days to pay their fines. The LFA warned that a recurrence of such behavior would result in the clubs playing home games at neutral venues far from their respective bases. Failure to pay the fines could lead to automatic relegation.

Both clubs have filed appeals against the sanctions, which took immediate effect. The LFA confirmed that the appeals are under review.

Referee Abraham P. Kamara and Assessor Larmine Kamara have also been suspended for six months for failing to adequately report the incidents at the venue. This decision was based on Chapter 3, Article 4.1 of the league regulations, which mandates match officials to include all relevant incidents in their reports.

The Liberian Investigator has uncovered discrepancies regarding the timeline of the officials' reports. It remains unclear whether the referee and assessor were still at the venue when the violence erupted, if they reviewed the match video within the mandatory five-hour reporting period, or whether the video footage was even made available to them in time.