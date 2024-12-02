Nigeria: NAFDAC Rejects Lagos Govt's Claim Over Sachet Water Destruction Video

The Lagos State Government had alleged that the individuals were NAFDAC enforcement officers targeting non-compliant sachet water.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has distanced itself from a viral video showing some individuals destroying sachet water packs at factories and on buses.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, NAFDAC clarified that the individuals were not its officials and that it had nothing to do with their activities.

"Stopping vehicles to destroy products is unprofessional and does not align with any NAFDAC Standard Operating Procedure," the agency added.

NAFDAC said in response to a statement earlier made by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab, on X (formerly Twitter), linking the individuals in the video to the agency.

The commissioner had alleged that the individuals were NAFDAC enforcement officers targeting non-compliant sachet water.

But the agency has denied any involvement.

Viral video

The clarification came amid public concern and confusion over the individuals' identities and the motive behind the enforcement actions.

In the video, an unknown man uses a short iron rod to destroy bags of sachet water on a truck. The video shared by an X user, @Pep.Boxx, with the caption, "Bags of sachet water destroyed in Lagos State," led to speculation about whether the Lagos State Government had implemented new regulations banning sachet water.

The user also linked the video to the state government's ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam, which will be effective by January 2025, while pointing out that the state had claimed the ban would not apply to sachet water or PET bottles.

"Bags of sachet water destroyed in Lagos state. Recall that the Lagos State Government had clarified back in October that the ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam, which is set to take effect from January 2025, will not include sachet water and PET bottles, the user wrote.

Lagos govt, NAFDAC respond

Addressing the speculation, Mr Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, disassociated the state government from the incident and claimed his investigation had revealed that the persons in the video were NAFDAC officials.

"I wish to categorically state that these individuals are not enforcement officers from any Lagos State Government agency or the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

"Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the individuals in question are enforcement officers from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

"Their actions are part of an enforcement exercise targeting sachet water that does not comply with NAFDAC regulations and in the interest of public health and safety," Mr Wahab said.

NAFDAC, in response, denied Mr Wahab's claim, stating that the individuals' actions were inconsistent with its method of operation.

"The videos circulating of individuals engaging in enforcement activities are NOT NAFDAC officials or part of our Investigation & Enforcement team," the agency said.

Lagos plastic ban

Mr Wahab maintained that the Lagos State Government has not banned sachet water, nor does it intend to.

He said the state government is instead focused on sustainable plastic waste management through innovative measures such as the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiative.

"Our priority is addressing plastic waste through sustainable, inclusive strategies. Sachet water remains an essential product, and we are working to regulate its environmental impact while supporting economic activities," he said.

With both NAFDAC and the Lagos State Government condemning the actions and emphasising their adherence to professional and sustainable practices, the public is left wondering who the culprits could be. It highlights the vulnerability of Nigerians to criminal tendencies of state and non-state actors.

Plastic management plan

According to the commissioner, the Lagos State Government is establishing a Plastic Waste Management Fund in partnership with Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs) and major importers to bolster plastic waste management.

He also said the fund will be financed by contributions from the producers and will tackle the growing plastic waste challenges in the State.

The commissioner urged Lagos residents to disregard misinformation about a sachet water ban, noting the state government's commitment to engage stakeholders in sustainable solutions.