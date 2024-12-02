Nigeria: ADC Demands Cancellation of Yobe LG Poll Over 'Irregularities'

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Yobe State has sought the cancellation of the local government election conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) over alleged irregularities.

Umar Kalli Alhaji, Yobe State ADC Chairman, made this call during a press briefing held in Damaturu, alleging that the commission had denied the party's participation.

He alleged that the electoral commission had refused to follow the 2022 Electoral Act which mandated it to serve notice to the political parties six months before the election.

"It is important to know that, ADC as a registered political party has not been properly informed by the YSIEC about the local government election for the submission of candidates for the chairmanship and councillor positions, which is a violation of the 2022 Electoral Act.

"We want to tell the public that our case with YSIEC is pending in the high court, challenging the process of the election in Yobe State," the party said.

But reacting, Dr Mamman Mohammad, the Chairman of Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YSIEC), denied knowledge of any court case against it by the party.

Mohammad explained that the election date was initially extended by two weeks, saying, "During this period, the commission did not receive any complaints from the ADC indicating their unwillingness to participate in the election."