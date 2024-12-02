Liberia: Rep. Sokan Delivers On Promises - Zwedru Roads Get Major Facelift

Zwedru — Grand Gedeh County District 1 Representative, Jeremiah Garwo Sokan, has embarked on a significant road rehabilitation project in Zwedru, fulfilling a key campaign promise and advancing President Joseph Boakai's ARREST Agenda. The latest phase of the initiative began on Saturday, November 30, 2024, targeting the Monrovia Highway between the Zwedru Sea and the newly constructed county referral hospital.

This infrastructure push underscores Rep. Sokan's commitment to enhancing Zwedru's connectivity and bolstering its position as the economic hub of southeastern Liberia. Speaking on behalf of the representative, Anthony Saykonnahpleh, Chairman of the Friends of Jeremiah Garwo Sokan, highlighted the project's importance as a transformative step for the district.

"This rehabilitation is not just about roads; it's about improving the quality of life for Zwedru's residents. It ensures better mobility, facilitates access to essential services, and fuels overall development in the district," Saykonnahpleh said.

The project builds on earlier efforts initiated by Rep. Sokan in June 2024, shortly after his by-election victory. At that time, he allocated $50,000 for road repairs in Zwedru, deploying a fleet of heavy-duty equipment--including a compactor, bulldozer, and motor grader--to rehabilitate 7 kilometers of key roads. That phase addressed critical routes such as the ZMHS Shortcut, City Hall Road #2, and Boleyville.

Anthony Saykonnahpleh, Chairman of the Friends of Sokan at the Rehabilitation Site

"This is part of the vision I shared with the people during my campaign," Rep. Sokan remarked during the earlier phase. "Zwedru's strategic importance demands robust infrastructure, and improved road networks are vital to unlocking the city's potential."

The current phase of rehabilitation focuses on enhancing access between Zwedru Sea and the referral hospital, a key corridor expected to improve traffic flow and stimulate economic activity. Work on additional streets in Zwedru continues today, December 2, 2024, as part of a broader plan to overhaul the district's infrastructure.

Saykonnahpleh emphasized that the project reflects Rep. Sokan's dedication to tangible progress for his constituents. "This initiative is a testament to Representative Sokan's unwavering commitment to the ARREST Agenda and his promise to improve living conditions in District 1," he said.

In addition to addressing road infrastructure, Rep. Sokan is tackling the district's electricity deficit. He revealed ongoing negotiations with LIB Energy, a private electricity provider, aimed at expanding power distribution to underserved communities.

"Currently, only 10 out of 56 communities in the district have access to electricity," Rep. Sokan explained. "We are working with LIB Energy to secure at least seven transformers and establish new transmission lines. Our target is to connect all communities before Christmas."