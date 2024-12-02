Liberia: SKD Sports Complex Overrun By Garbage and Weeds

Monrovia — The Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex, a proud symbol of Liberian sports, now lies in a state of neglect and decay.

The once-thriving stadium, which hosted electrifying football matches and lively concerts, is now overwhelmed by overgrown weeds, creeping vines, and piles of garbage. The vibrant murals that adorned the complex are obscured by layers of grime and decay. The roads leading to the stadium, once bustling with fans, are now flanked by towering weeds, making the area nearly unrecognizable.

Football fans and community members are raising alarm over the deteriorating conditions, citing health risks posed by the accumulating trash.

"It's disheartening to see the stadium in such a condition," lamented Morris Johnson, a 32-year-old sports enthusiast. "The stench from the garbage and the overgrown weeds make it unbearable to watch a game here."

Public health experts warn that open garbage dumps emit toxic gases and attract disease-carrying pests such as mosquitoes, flies, and rodents, posing significant risks to those living or working nearby. For residents of the SKD community, the situation has become dire, as they rely on the same roadways leading into the stadium.

Vivian Day-you-gar, a food vendor who sets up near the stadium during international games, voiced her frustration. "The stench, overgrown grass, rats, and flies are scaring away our customers. We're tired of this dirt, and it's making us sick day and night," she said. She called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) to clean not only the stadium's interior but also its surroundings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Day-you-gar revealed that the garbage and weeds have grown to the height of the SKD fence. "The last time I saw the MYS cleaning outside was during the 2023/2024 National County Sports Meet. They only piled the trash together without removing it," she said. She also urged authorities to relocate the garbage site near the fence, warning of worsening health risks posed by rats and insects.

When approached at the SKD Practice Pitch, Henry B. Yonton Jr., Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, declined to comment. "Are you a journalist? What's the issue with the SKD? I will speak at the appropriate time," he said before walking away.

Despite the challenges, the community remains hopeful that their cries for help will be heard and that the SKD Sports Complex will be restored to its former glory.

The situation has sparked further concerns over budget allocations for stadium maintenance. Apart from the Ministry of Youth and Sports' annual budget, an additional US$10,000 is reportedly allocated for stadium upkeep during each Senior National Team game. However, fans were recently embarrassed during Liberia's 2-1 defeat to Equatorial Guinea when bathrooms at the complex were found without basic toiletries.