Liberia: Saytumah Urges Dei Women to Marry Dei Men to Preserve Cultural Identity

Bomi County — Former Bomi County Senator Morris Saytumah has called on Dei women to prioritize marrying within their ethnic group as a way to safeguard the Dei language and cultural heritage. Speaking at the launch of the Dei Language Jesus Film and the Dei Literacy Association in Jenneh Number Three, Bomi County, Saytumah underscored the urgency of preserving the identity of the Dei people in the face of increasing intermarriage and cultural erosion.

Saytumah expressed concern that intermarriage between the Dei and Gola ethnic groups has contributed to the diminishing presence of the Dei language and traditions. He highlighted how these unions often lead to the adoption of Gola customs, creating a perception that the Dei people are on the verge of extinction.

"When a Dei man and woman marry, they speak Dei. But when a Dei woman marries a Gola man, she starts speaking Gola, and they begin acting like Gola," Saytumah said passionately. "We have to stop this practice. Wherever you are, speak your Dei language. We need to preserve who we are."

The former senator's remarks reflect broader concerns about the cultural identity of the Dei people in Bomi County, where they have historically coexisted and intermarried with the Gola ethnic group. While the Gola community has advanced significantly in education and governance, the Dei have struggled to maintain their distinct heritage.

Saytumah emphasized the importance of cultural pride, particularly for the next generation, urging the community to prioritize education while cherishing their roots. "We want our children to go to school, so tomorrow no one can tell us that we are the least educated people in Bomi," he stressed.

During his time in the Senate, Saytumah said he made deliberate efforts to showcase the Dei language in public and official settings. Recalling how some joked that the Dei were "extinct" when he spoke their language, he used the opportunity to remind his community of the need for resilience.

"Some people said we were extinct, but I told them no, we are still here," Saytumah recounted. "We can't let anyone erase our culture. Education is key, but so is our identity."

He further called for unity within the Dei community, stressing that internal strife was hindering progress in areas such as education and development. "We are always fighting, fighting, fighting. But we have to change that. We need to support ourselves," he said.