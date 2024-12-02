Nigeria: Beta Glass, Linkage Assurance, Stanbic IBTC Top Stock Pick This Week

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide.

Last week, Nigerian stocks depreciated by 0.33 per cent resulting from sell-offs in energy stocks notably Eterna Oil. That leaves the yield on equities year to date at 30.4 per cent, with the market staying on course to replicate another year of fairly strong performance.

Analysts at the investment bank United Capital continue to cling to the optimism of "tremendous mid-long-term opportunities" in the market for potential investors, chiefly fund managers and institutional investors.

As Christmas draws near, trade is set to get brisker with increased activities in the days ahead, meaning movement in the main equity index, which has been largely measured for weeks, may gain a faster pace as the year winds down.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will increase in value with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Beta Glass

Beta Glass tops this week's pick for currently trading significantly below its intrinsic value and close to its lowest price in 52 weeks.

The company's price-to-earnings (PE) is 3.1x, its relative strength index (RSI) is 61.9 and its price-to-book (PB) ratio is 0.5x.

Linkage Assurance

Linkage Assurance makes the cut for trading below its intrinsic value. The PE ratio of the underwriter is 2.4x, while its RSI is 52. Its PB ratio is 0.6x.

Stanbic IBTC

Stanbic IBTC appears on the list for trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks. The lender's PE ratio is 3.8x, while its RSI is 40. Its PB ratio stands at 1.1x.

Berger Paints

Berger Paints makes this week's list for currently trading below its underlying value. The company's PE ratio is 18x, and its RSI is 0. The PB ratio is 0,9x.

Sovereign Trust Insurance

Sovereign Trust appears in the pick for currently trading below its intrinsic value. Its PE ratio is 4.8x at the moment, while its RSI is 63. The PB ratio of the insurer is 0.8x.

May & Baker

May & Baker appears in the pick for currently trading below its intrinsic value. The drug maker's PE ratio is 5.8x at the moment, while its RSI is 49.3. Its PB ratio is 1.3x.