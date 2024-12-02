Liberia: We Applaud Speaker Koffa's Courage

editorial

When the dust is finally settled, and the leadership struggle in the House of Representatives is addressed, embattled Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa's name will go down in history as a public servant who stood on the side of the law.

Despite the majority of his colleagues announcing his removal and controversially electing a successor, Speaker Koffa filed a writ of Mandamus recently before the Supreme Court, which has been heard and is pending.

Koffa had argued that he remains the legally elected Speaker of the 55th Legislature, challenging actions by the majority bloc and asking the High Court to restore his right under the law.

Speaker Koffa's move led the Supreme Court to order all parties to return to status code ante pending a hearing by the Full Bench. This is unprecedented, considering the removal of two previous Speakers of the House under the past administration.

Speaker Koffa has told his colleagues that he is willing to step down if they accord him due process, something the majority bloc has failed to clarify. Instead, they have relied on legislative politics and strategy rather than the rule of law to carry on their actions.

However, it takes the fortitude of one man, amid all odds and humiliation, to use the law to seek recourse, which should be highly applauded by every law-abiding citizen.

The embattled Speaker is setting a precedent that no group should wake up one morning and decide to remove a leader outside of legal means only because they don't like him.

The Constitution provides recourse if the people so desire to act accordingly other than employing unorthodox means that do not set a good example not only for the current generation but also for generations to come.

Speaker Koffa is fighting to correct this wrong step in addressing a problem. Even if he were eventually removed, let it be in accordance with the law that should guide our society and everything we do as a country.

Having heard both sides of the fracas, the Supreme Court is expected to issue an opinion sometime this week. We couldn't care less where the chip may fall, but let it be within the confines of the law, thanks to the courage of one man--Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa.