Liberia: Bong Superintendent's Residence Set for Completion With State-of-the-Art Upgrades

Gbarnga — The official residence of the Bong County Superintendent is undergoing extensive renovation and modernization by Jeamco Incorporated, a leading construction company in Liberia.

Some county residents claim that the renovation work does not justify the financial expenditure. Allegations have also been made that substandard materials are being used instead of adhering to the intended budget.

To verify these claims, The Liberian Investigator visited the project site in Gbarnga on Thursday, November 28, 2024, for firsthand observation and an interview with Mr. Jefferson Dennis Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Jeamco Incorporated.

Upon arrival, the exterior walls of the main building stood out with vibrant orange paint accented by white trim. The compound, spacious enough to accommodate several similar structures, included a fountain, two security booths, a palava hut under renovation, and various construction materials such as sand, rocks, and crushed stone--evidence of ongoing activity.

A thorough tour of the site showed progress. Modern lighting installations spanned from the ground floor to the second floor, while exterior panel doors awaited installation. According to Mr. Dennis, the entire facility is expected to be handed over to county authorities within two weeks, pending completion of all works.

Previous Government Defaulted on Initial Contract

Mr. Dennis explained that the renovation contract, valued at US$194,000, was originally awarded to Jeamco in 2020 during the administration of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) under then-Superintendent Esther Walker. However, the previous government failed to pay the full amount, providing only US$50,000 upfront.

"The old administration gave us $50,000 for specific work, which we completed. This new government decided to investigate the use of that money before renewing the contract," he explained.

Under the Unity Party administration, led locally by Superintendent Hawa Lolyah Norris, the contract was renewed at US$144,000 based on Jeamco's previous performance. The initial US$50,000 covered ceiling installation, electrical work, and plumbing for a building that had not been renovated since its construction in the 1950s or 60s.

"The new administration saw the need to complete what we started. This is not a new contract but a continuation," Dennis emphasized.

Finishing Touches Underway

The CEO stated that the current renovation, now 90% complete, includes installing panel doors, commodes, and other finishing touches.

"We're in the final stages--cleaning, preserving, and checking every detail to ensure quality," he said. "Within the next two weeks, we will turn the facility over to the county."

Plans for a Modern Three-Story Building

Dennis also revealed plans to construct a three-story building in the compound at an estimated cost of US$400,000. Of this amount, US$300,000 has already been secured to begin work. The new structure will include modern facilities such as a study room, among others, and is expected to be completed within six weeks.

"We Are Not Into Politics"

Addressing rumors of underperformance, Dennis dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated attempts to discredit his company.

"Some people mix development with politics, but we remain focused on delivering quality work," he stated. "Those criticizing us are simply unhappy because we've exceeded their expectations."

Dennis praised Superintendent Norris for her leadership and urged detractors to approach his company constructively to resolve any concerns.

Praise for Jeamco's Work

Emmanuel Tamatai, an engineering student at Bong County Technical College, described Dennis as a committed professional dedicated to quality. "He's setting a standard with this project, leaving a legacy of excellence," Tamatai said.

Bong County Development Officer Sedekie Kromah also commended the work, describing it as "amazing." He expressed optimism that the renovated facility would be the best superintendent's hub in Liberia.

"Our superintendent deserves to operate from a facility befitting her office, and this renovation is addressing that need," Kromah added.