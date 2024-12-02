Uganda: Death Toll From Bulambuli Landslide Rises to 22

This landslide buried several households in Bududa in October 2018.
2 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

Police spokesman Rusoke Kituuma confirmed that 21 bodies have been recovered, while one person succumbed to injuries in the hospital over the weekend.

The death toll from the landslide in Bulambuli District has climbed to 22, as rescue efforts continue amid hopes of locating any remaining survivors.

The disaster, which struck last week, has displaced numerous families and caused significant grief in the region. Many survivors are grappling with the loss of loved ones and homes.

The government has intensified its relief operations, with State Minister for Disaster Preparedness Lillian Aber emphasizing the importance of both immediate support and long-term planning.

"We cannot stop disasters, but we can take measures to reduce their impact and help communities recover more effectively," Aber remarked.

Relief efforts include food distribution, blankets, relocation of affected families, and counseling services to support emotional recovery.

To aid resettlement, the government has pledged 17 million shillings and two acres of land to each displaced family. Aber also stressed the legal risks for individuals attempting to return to high-risk zones, urging residents to prioritize safety.

The disaster has reignited discussions on Uganda's readiness for natural calamities.

Ms Aber announced that a new risk management intervention policy has been activated, aimed at bolstering disaster response and preparedness.

As recovery efforts proceed, authorities are working to support displaced families and ensure their safe resettlement.

The Bulambuli landslide highlights the critical need for proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of such tragedies and build community resilience against future challenges.

