Uganda: Speaker Among Commiserates With Families Affected By Bulambuli Landslides.

At least 20 bodies have been recovered following midweek landslide in the Elgon district of Bulambuli

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has extended her heartfelt condolences to families who lost loved ones in the recent Bulambuli landslides.

"I want to express my heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones in the Bulambuli landslides," she said.

The Speaker also wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the disaster.

According to Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, 15 people who were injured have been rescued and admitted to Buluganya Health Center.

Speaker Among commended the UPDF, the teams from the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Uganda Red Cross Society for their effective interventions that have saved lives.

"I also want to commend the UPDF, the teams from the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Uganda Red Cross Society for their effective interventions that have saved lives," she said.

The Speaker assured that Parliament will take necessary measures to address the needs of the affected people and develop long-term preventive actions to prevent such disasters in the future.

"Parliament will ensure that appropriate measures are taken to address the needs of our people and to develop long-term preventive actions to prevent such disasters in the future," she said.

The Bulambuli landslides have sparked concerns about the need for preventive measures to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

Authorities in Bulambuli district have petitioned parliament to compel the government to relocate residents living on the slopes of Mt. Elgon that are prone to landslides.