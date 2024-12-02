Liberia: Over Dozen American Researchers, Scholars, Filmmakers to Visit Liberia Wednesday

A nation's respect for its shared history lays the foundation for unity and prosperity. By acknowledging the struggles, triumphs, and contributions of the past, Liberia--founded by freed African-Americans and shaped by diverse cultures--stands as a testament to the power of preserving its heritage.

With this commitment to honoring history and strengthening ties, a 15-member team of American researchers, scholars, and filmmakers will arrive in Liberia on Wednesday, December 3, 2024.

The delegation, operating under the name Driving with a Purpose (DWP), is led by Kenneth Stewart, Prof. David Kushner of Princeton University, Dr. Artemus W. Gaye, and others. They will be in Liberia from December 3-15, 2024, retracing the journey of survivors from the Guerrero, a slave ship that sank off the coast of Florida nearly 197 years ago.

A Journey of Remembrance and Connection

Titled The Guerrero Homeward Bound, the visit aims to trace the history of the Guerrero slave shipwreck that occurred on December 19, 1827. The ship, carrying over 561 Africans to Cuba, ran aground after a gun battle with the British Navy's HMS Nimble. Tragically, 41 Africans drowned, trapped in the ship's hold. Survivors were later freed and resettled in Liberia's New Georgia community in 1830.

The delegation plans to engage with potential descendants of the survivors, document their stories, and explore Liberia's historical ties to African-Americans and the transatlantic slave trade. The visit will also include constructing a monument to honor the victims and survivors of slavery.

Activities and Highlights

The visit begins with a VIP reception at Roberts International Airport and meetings with government officials, including a potential audience with President Joseph N. Boakai. Key activities include:

Tours of historic sites in Monrovia, New Georgia, Buchanan, and Edina.

A national screening of a documentary on The Guerrero, followed by a panel discussion on the legacy of slavery and the contributions of freed Africans to Liberia's history.

Filming and interviews with descendants in communities like New Georgia and among the Fulani group to document their historical contributions.

Visits to Sierra Leone for related historical explorations.

The trip concludes with visits to significant cultural and historical sites, including Firestone, Farmington, and Owensgrove, highlighting the importance of preserving Liberia's cultural identity.

A Legacy of Resilience

Nearly 200 years ago, the Guerrero captured nearly 600 Africans along the West African coast, including from Trade Town near Edina, Grand Bassa. The ship's ill-fated journey ended off the Florida coast, but its survivors ultimately found freedom in New Georgia, Liberia. Today, many Liberians with surnames like Lewis, Stewart, Clark, Brown, and Hanson may be descendants of those survivors.

According to DWP, the group has been planning this journey ever since the wreckage of the Guerrero was discovered 22 years ago. The trip was further inspired by Dr. Artemus Gaye's book, A Tossed American Pie: The Controversial Creation of Liberia..., and his 2011 dissertation, Rethinking Nation-Building.

Dr. Gaye played a pivotal role in coordinating the visit, spending last August in Liberia seeking support for the project. Despite a lack of financial backing, the delegation remains determined to bring the Guerrero Homeward Bound project to fruition.

Preserving History for Future Generations

Dr. Artemus Gaye emphasized the significance of the initiative: "If we don't tell our own story and memorialize our past, we become a lost people."

Leading members of the delegation include Kamau Sadiki, Lead Instructor at DWP; Ken Stewart, DWP Founder; and Tara Roberts, DWP Diver and National Geographic Fellow.