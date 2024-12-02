Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Training Academy Graduates Third Batch of Trainees

Yekepa — The ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (popularly VTC) has graduated its third batch of vocational students after completing three years of intensive studies at the institution.

The graduation ceremony held on November 30, 2024, saw jubilant men and women converging in gowns in the auditorium of the African Bible College University, where they sang songs of victory and danced to inspiring music. Fifty-six (56) students completed studies in different areas of vocational discipline in the third batch, 14 in the Diesel Department, 14 in Electrical, 10 in Fitting, another 10 in Biolermaker. Seven completed advanced training courses in Fitting & Turner and Instrumentation.

During the graduation program, Attorney-at-law and Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Education, Nyekeh Y. Forkpa, firstly commended ArcelorMittal Liberia for the training program, which he said complements government's efforts in preparing Liberians to gain training in Technical Vocational Education.

Deputy Minister Forkpa challenged the graduates to make use of their careers, following the trend of changes that come along with them. He said being innovative and able to go along with changes that come with careers are important factors to get one competes with others in contemporary society.

"Seek new innovations in your areas; learn a new system and tools, and upscale your career with the technology that comes so it (career) does not become obsolete," said Deputy Minister Forkpa.

Deputy Minister Forkpa's keynote address also acknowledged that Liberia needs the graduates more than they think, and therefore they must persevere for success in their career journey to give the country the desired and expected outcomes.

He also urged the graduates that as they join others in the job market, everyone should exert commitment and perform well while alone. "Remember to be committed to duties while working alone, knowing that what you think people are not seeing will face you during evaluation on the job," he added.

He further urged the graduates to encourage women to attend the AMLTA vocational training program to complete courses in areas offered at the institution, stressing that women should not only be reduced to the Hospitality Industry but challenging vocational programs that their peers have completed. Finally, the keynote speaker, after giving a story about his humble beginning, told the graduates to avoid pride and demonstrate humility if they would succeed.

ArcelorMittal Liberia Chief Executive Officer, Michiel Vandermerwe, expressed appreciation to the management of AMLTA for preparing young men and women for technical jobs that come with AML's operations.

CEO Vandermerwe said as the company has built a processing concentrator that comes with so many jobs, it is important to prepare people whose skills will be needed in the operation, and one of such ways is the training AMLTA is providing Liberians to prepare them for the future task.

Also representing the Booker T. Washington Institute, Dr. Nancy T. Freeman acknowledged the role of ArcelorMittal in providing solid vocational training as BWI does. She commended AML on behalf of BWI for the cardinal role the company plays in the socio-economic development of Liberia.

AMLTA Manager, Dawie Loots, congratulated the graduates and said they have not only become victorious but excelled in the development of their careers. Mr. Loots challenged them to make use of what they learned over the three-year period, noting that their future is in their hands and how they handle the careers they built will speak more about them.