Nigeria: Police Debunk Viral Fuel-Scooping Video

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has discredited a viral video allegedly showing uniformed personnel scooping fuel from the wreckage of an overturned tanker.

According to a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the individuals in the video are not members of the Nigeria Police Force but uniformed personnel from a neighboring Francophone country whose camouflage uniforms resemble those of the NPF.

The officers in the video were reportedly speaking French, not English or any Nigerian language, further confirming that they are not affiliated with the NPF.

The statement strongly condemned the circulation of unverified content designed to tarnish the image of the police. "Such actions not only undermine the integrity of the force but also have far-reaching negative consequences for the nation and its people," ACP Adejobi stated.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, to discipline, professionalism, and ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians. Acts that compromise the force's reputation are deemed unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

The NPF urged citizens to verify information before sharing it to prevent the spread of misinformation and promote national unity.