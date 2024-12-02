Sudan: Cholera Spreading in North Kordofan Capital

El Obeid / El FAO — El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, is witnessing a rapid spread of dengue fever, malaria, and cholera. In El Fao in western El Gedaref, the influx of cholera patients to the town's hospital continues.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a medic reported from El Obeid that the health situation in the city is extremely dire. "The number of people suffering from dengue fever, malaria, and cholera is rapidly increasing, while the authorities remain silent," he said.

"The doctors at the El Obeid Teaching Hospital were on strike, calling for payment of their dues, but they lifted it when they saw the growing number of patients entering the hospital. The isolation centres are overloaded with cholera patients.

"The situation has become very bad and is beyond the capacity of the authorities," he added. "Intravenous solutions are extremely scarce, like any other medicine or medical aid."

Radio Dabanga was unable to obtain a response from the health authorities in Port Sudan.

El Gedaref

The influx of cholera patients to the El Fao Rural Hospital continues. Yesterday, 15 new cases were admitted, bringing the number of cholera patients in the wards to 53. Two patients died, a medical source reported from the hospital.

Following attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on villages in eastern El Gezira, many people fled to neighbouring El Fao and other places in El Gedaref.

Radio Dabanga reported on November 17 that cholera was spreading again in large parts of El Gedaref after it was recently nearly eliminated. Most of the infected were displaced people from eastern El Gezira.